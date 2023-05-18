S’wak General Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (May 18): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is asking for the public’s help to locate the next-of-kin of a Chinese male patient known as Gan Kok Hiong.

According to a statement from the hospital, Gan, 47, was brought to the Bau Hospital by the police after causing chaos in Bau town, before being taken to the SGH Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD).

Checks made in the hospital’s Medical Information System revealed that Gan’s last address is at No.24-B, Ground Floor, Lorong Foochow in Sibu.

Following that, SGH appeals to the public who know the patient or his family members to immediately go to the hospital’s ETD Yellow zone or contact Dr Shanker at 082-276 666 extension 3813.