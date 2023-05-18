Tamin rep: Revoke NCR land Provisional Lease if joint venture not developed within certain period

KUCHING (May 18): A government backbencher appeals to the state administration to revoke the Provisional Lease (PL) granted for native customary right (NCR) land which is left undeveloped within a certain period of time.

Christopher Gira Sambang (GPS-Tamin) said that for now, NCR land gazetted under Section 6 of the Land Code would be issued with PL for the purpose of joint venture (JV) development with private companies.

He said if there was no development carried out on the land, the NCR landowners would not be able to apply for Section 18 of the same Land Code since PL had been granted to the JV companies.

“This is a problem faced by many (NCR landowners) in Tamin constituency. Hereby, I seek the government’s approval to revoke the PL granted should the land be left undeveloped within a certain number of years, for example, after five years.

“By revoking the PL for the undeveloped land, the landowners can apply for their land to be surveyed under Section 18 and land title issued to the rightful landowners,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Head of State’s address in the august House today.

Gira said oil palm plantation was the main source of income for smallholders in his constituency. Many of them were facing problems as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said smallholders in Tamin had said there were several (oil palm) collection centres in the constituency but the pricing was different at each centre, and way below the market rate.

“They also have to fork out more for the expensive fertilisers and weed killers while others face shortage of labourers and increased transport cost.

“Many other industries, for example the construction industry, the Sarawak government has approved a budget of RM800 million to offset the rising price of construction material under Variation of Price (VoP).

“Hence, I appeal to the government to give similar incentives to the smallholders,” he added.