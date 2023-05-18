Tanjong Batu rep urges DUN members to help S’wak Education Dept have greater autonomy

KUCHING (May 18): Johnny Pang (GPS-Tanjong Batu) urged members of the august House to advocate for the devolution of authority allowing the state Department of Education to exercise greater autonomy in approving school entry and building plan applications.

Pang said the recent issuance of ‘Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia Bilangan 4 Tahun 2023’ with the title ‘Garis Panduan Undangan atau Lawatan Orang Kenamaan dan Ahli Politik ke Institusi Pendidikan Bawah Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia’ has imposed restrictions on their access to schools, requiring them to obtain permits prior to entry.

He said the process of obtaining permits might take an entire month, making it extremely difficult to align their schedules with the designated visitation dates and posing challenges in fulfilling their duties.

“As the people’s representatives, we are constantly engaged in official duties that cannot be put on hold, making it impractical to comply with such a lengthy application process,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s address today.

Pang also noted the need for urgent assistance and allocation of resources arising in schools, requiring immediate intervention of elected representatives through Rapid Transformation Project (RTP) or Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds.

However, the current policies discourage their involvement as the prolonged application process limits their ability to swiftly respond to urgent situations, consequently, depriving schools and their students of the assistance they desperately need.

Therefore, Pang called upon the state Ministry of Education to pursue devolution of authority from the federal Ministry of Education.

He said by empowering the Sarawak Department of Education, the process could be streamlined to significantly shorten the application period and enabling them to fulfil their duties effectively and provide timely support to schools in need.

Pang said it was disheartening to witness the adverse impact of this policy on schools that were already facing financial constraints to upgrade facilities and organise meaningful activities for their students.

“By implementing these stringent regulations, it inadvertently hinders their progress rather than providing the necessary support they require,” he said.