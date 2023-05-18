Telang Usan rep: Sarawak tourism should be managed as key economic sector

KUCHING (May 18): Sarawak’s tourism sector should emphasise on Responsible Tourism and the sector should be developed sustainably through responsible actions, Dennis Ngau (GPS-Telang Usan) has suggested.

He said Responsible Tourism has become a global movement since the declaration of the Responsible Tourism Mission in Cape Town, South Africa in 2002.

As such, tourism is managed as a key economic sector not only for tourism development, but also for the fulfilment of Sarawak’s aspiration to become a developed state as stipulated in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“While we know that Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) are the tourism products of Sarawak, it is important that we promote them through the lens of Responsible Tourism in order to position Sarawak as a Responsible Tourism destination with an empowered community.

“For example, at Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), we have started to place Responsible Tourism at the heart of events such as at Sarawak Rainforest World Music Festival for last year and this year, which will be held from June 23 to 25 at the Sarawak Cultural Village,” he told the august house today during his debate on motion of thanks to the Head of State’s address on Monday.

He said tourism events advocate sustainability, such as banning single use plastics, encouraging the upcycling of used materials, and exploring innovative solutions to waste management among others.

Another example is the tourism development in Bau District, where community involvement is at the core of decision making. Projects at the Paku Rock Maze Garden and Merembeh Caving Park are exemplary cases as they showcase how community members are empowered to develop and safeguard their natural and cultural heritage, he added.

“I am optimistic that the same approach can be done in other events and destinations in Sarawak. It is high time that we and the government agencies work with all stakeholders, including associations and communities, as equal partners.

“We need to turn our isolated efforts towards Responsible Tourism into an integrated mission. I am made to understand that a Responsible Tourism Blueprint has been developed in Sarawak.”

At the same time, he said that a platform is needed to play an advisory role to tourism agencies, drive Responsible Tourism initiatives, and administer these initiatives in Sarawak in a strategic manner.