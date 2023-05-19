AirAsia proud to support Transport Ministry’s fixed fares flights for Gawai, Kaamatan

KUCHING (May 19): AirAsia is proud to support the Ministry of Transport’s initiative of offering flights at fixed fares for the upcoming Gawai and Kaamatan celebrations between May 27 and 31.

According to AirAsia newsroom website, the public can now fly from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah at RM352 all-in one-way between May 27 and 29 and to Sarawak at RM346 all-in one-way between May 29 and 31.

The fixed fares are available for booking from May 20 to 31, and all flights are inclusive of taxes, relevant fees, fuel surcharge, as well as 20kg baggage allowance indicated as ‘free baggage’ to be selected during booking.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the airline has been consistently ensuring fixed fare availability during the last few festive celebrations, and we are pleased to support this initiative once again, through the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

“In addition to supporting this initiative, we have also made additional commercial flights from Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru to Sibu to alleviate capacity constraints to both of these destinations for the festive period.

“Our mid-range affiliate airline, AirAsia X which operates a larger widebody fleet, will also be operating a service from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu to ensure extra capacity is available to meet corresponding demand.

“We applaud the government’s initiative to subsidise 5,534 seats from AirAsia and AirAsia X so we can offer it at fixed fares for the upcoming celebrations and as the people’s airline, we will continue to support such initiatives in the future,” said Riad.

AirAsia also advised its guests who will be travelling during the Kaamatan and Gawai celebrations period to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their scheduled departure time (for domestic travel) to avoid congestion.

“Guests are also encouraged to self check-in using the AirAsia Superapp, which is available as early as 14 days before the departure date and use the e-Boarding Pass to board the flight for a more seamless and hassle free travel experience,” it said.

Guests who will be departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) (Terminal 2) are recommended to enrol their details for FACES on the AirAsia Superapp to pass through pre-security and seamlessly board the flight without having to display their boarding pass.

Meanwhile, as part of BigPay and AirAsia’s strengthened partnership, BigPay users can enjoy 5 per cent off on all AirAsia flights with flight code ‘AK’ for a year by using the promo code “BIGPAY5”.

For more information on the exclusive promo, go to https://bigpay.link/bigpayxAA5.