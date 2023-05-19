Asajaya plantation worker gets total 15 years’ jail, four lashes for sexually assaulting grandniece

KUCHING (May 19): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Asajaya oil palm plantation worker to a total of 15 years in prison and four strokes of the cane for two charges of sexual assault against his grandniece in 2019 and 2023.

Judge Maris Agan convicted the 44-year-old on his own guilty plea to the charges framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

For the first charge, he was sentenced to seven years in jail and two strokes of the cane, while for the second charge he received eight years in jail and two strokes of the cane.

Maris ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently from today.

For the first charge, the accused sexually assaulted his then four-year-old grand-niece in December 2019 by touching her private parts in her house.

For the second charge, he repeated the same act on May 13, 2023 at the same house.

This time, the victim, now eight years old, managed to escape and defend herself with a hammer.

According to the facts of the case, the accused entered the house under the guise of wanting to use the toilet.

The victim was home alone as her family members were out for a prayer gathering.

She later related the ordeal to her 26-year-old mother, who lodged a police report that led to the accused’s arrest on the same day.

During the police investigation, the victim told investigators about the first assault which took place in 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by legal counsel.