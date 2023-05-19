Baleh rep concerned about lack of core medical facilities in rural clinics

KUCHING (May 19): The federal Ministry of Health (MoH) has been called on to inspect rural health clinics that are lacking in core medical facilities.

Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai said these medical facilities are particularly crucial in emergency cases, and the matter should be addressed immediately.

“Health is an important asset that needs to be taken care of and maintained. When our body is healthy, then our mind will also be healthy, fitter and sane,” he said in his debate speech at the august House here today.

Aside from that, Kudi also called on the government to look into schools in rural areas as most of them do not have 24-hour electricity supply, clean water supply and telecommunication facilities.

Besides that, several of the schools had insufficient teaching staff as some new teachers did not want to be placed in the rural areas.

He also called on the government to speed up provision of basic infrastructure in rural areas such as roads, electricity and water supply and telecommunication so that all rural areas can be reached and developed on par with urban areas.

“Infrastructure and facilities are also important during emergency cases. It is even more worrying if the road is cut off and the affected area cannot be contacted because there is no telecommunication coverage,” he said.

As such, he requested the state government to consider establishing a disaster emergency centre in his constituency for the purpose of delivering aid to the affected areas as some of the longhouses were located far from Kapit town.

“In October last year, many longhouses in Baleh constituency could not be reached by road, river and air due to the severe weather conditions of rain and strong storms that hit non-stop for up to a week. Airborne food aid using the Fire and Rescue Department helicopters also could not be sent immediately.

“A few weeks ago, I went to visit and survey the condition of one of the affected longhouses, namely Rumah Umbar, Ulu Tiau, Mujong, which has 28 doors. I feel very sad to see three houses there were still buried underground and another badly damaged. Not only that, access to the longhouse was also still cut off because a bridge on the road had collapsed and was not repaired yet.

“I asked several times for help from the nearby timber company, but my request was ignored, and the reason given was that the company had not started operation in the area yet.

“I have also mentioned the matter to the local authorities, but they have not yet received any response from the State Disaster Management Committee. It is really sad for them to celebrate Gawai this year, staying in the huts while neighbours celebrate Gawai in a happy atmosphere,” he said.