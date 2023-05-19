Baleh rep: Tunoh can become food production area

KUCHING (May 19): Tunoh has the potential to be developed as a local food production area and help Sarawak to become a major food exporter, said Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.

At the same time, he said, this would also help increase the income and livelihood of the people living in the rural areas of his constituency.

“If the use of the customary (NCR) lands can be utilised for the production of food, not only will household income increase but it will also be able to improve the economy of the state government in general,” he said in his debate speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

He also said Baleh has the potential to become one of the contributors to agrofood not only in Sarawak but also for Peninsular Malaysia and abroad.

He added that the agrofood industry is a very profitable industry.

“For 2021, Malaysia imported RM63.59 billion for the agrofood sector, and for 2022, this amount increased to RM75.54 billion,” he added.