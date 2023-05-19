Batu Kitang rep questions DAP’s silence over nod for S’wak, Sabah Christians to use ‘Allah’

KUCHING (May 19): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang questions Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen over the silence of DAP top leadership in responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent announcement in allowing the word ‘Allah’ to be used by the Christians in Sabah and Sarawak in their prayers.

Lo said he was contemplated and perplexed with Chong’s party leadership for not responding to the matter.

Lashing out at Chong for continuing to fall short of Sarawakian’s expectation despite being elected as a member of parliament, Lo said he could not see any significant contributions from Chong over the matter – on the usage of the word ‘Allah’.

He pointed out the decision in allowing Christians in Sarawak to use the word ‘Allah’ in their prayers could not be achieved without the presence of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the unity government.

In response to Chong who implied that he spent too much time in the state’s legislative assembly (DUN) asking him to ask for more allocation for Sarawak, Lo instead asked Chong if he knew and understood his role as a member of parliament.

“My question to YB Chong – do you know your role as Stampin MP? Your job is to solve problems in your constituency at the federal parliament,” Lo said during a press conference here today.

“Astonishingly, DAP has remained remarkably silent on this matter. It is worth contemplating that, without GPS, Christians in Sarawak may have been denied the right to use the word ‘Allah’ in their prayers,” he said.

Lo, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general, said DAP had also failed to fulfil its promises to recognise Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and to have it accepted nationwide.

“However, since assuming power, even the recognition of UEC has remained elusive,” said Lo, referring to Chong as merely a puppet to its political masters in Peninsular Malaysia and who has done nothing in fighting for Sarawak’s rights.

“Why did we elect DAP into parliament if they are unable to safeguard our rights? If it weren’t for GPS, Christians in Sarawak would not be able to use the word ‘Allah’.

“I can bring up issues to my GPS YBs but I want YB Chong to do his job as an MP and to bring up Stampin issues in parliament as well,” said Lo.

“Has Chong become so ineffective that he cannot communicate directly to any of the PH members, federal cabinet ministers or deputy ministers, yet requesting me as a backbencher to communicate with the unity government in parliament?” Lo asked.

“That’s the job of an MP, not for an ADUN (backbencher) like me. If such was the case, then Chong should consider resigning from his position as his non-communication with colleagues from his unity government at the federal level will do no good for his constituency and the constituents.

“I urge Chong to convene meetings with his esteemed PH ministers to prioritise the implementation of vital projects within the Stampin constituency,” Lo stressed.