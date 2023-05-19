CM: State Govt working around clock to resolve water, electricity woes

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor assured that the State Government is taking steps to address the water and electricity supply issues affecting Sabah at the moment.

“The water and electricity are legacy issues that the current State government is taking urgent measures to resolve.

“I hope the rakyat will understand the situation and I call upon detractors not to politicise the matter,” he said in a statement here on Friday.

“This morning, I called up Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) Chief Executive Officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Jaafar to brief me on the immediate as well as forthcoming measures SESB is taking to deal with the power supply shortage which has burdened many people,” he said.

On the water supply issue, the Chief Minister had instructed State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong to take drastic action to rectify the administration of the State water management.

According to him, the State Government was not only taking steps to resolve the water and electricity supply but also moving forward to creating contingency plans.

“We are doing our best to resolve the matter because we are also serious in our efforts to attract investors to Sabah. Both these amenities are crucial for investors.

“We have attracted high-impact investors to locate their projects here such as SK Nexilis, Kibing solar glass manufacturer, Linaco and Esteel and we want to see more. We are serious,” he said.

“The State has put in place action plans to rectify these issues and with the Prime Minister’s assurance and commitment to assist Sabah, I am confident of solutions in sight,” he said.

At the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya who is also Works Minister, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Sabah Energy Commission Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid.