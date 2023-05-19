Fire in Kampung Gersik leaves family homeless

KUCHING (May 19): A house in Kampung Gersik was totally destroyed in a fire at 1.56am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said a male resident of the house managed to escape with no injuries.

“The man’s mother was not at home when the fire started as she was receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations who managed to contain the fire from spreading to the nearby houses.

The fire at the house which measured to about 140 square metres was fully extinguished at 3.20am.

The cause of fire and damages are still under investigation.