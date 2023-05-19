Hanifah: Putrajaya to study ways to improve economic potential of cultural arts industry

MIRI (May 19): The federal government will study the most suitable mechanism to improve the economic potential of the cultural arts industry in the country, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

The study would involve recognizing foreign tourists who choose Malaysia as their main destination.

“This will be among things that will be studied and to be implemented. It is important to understand from the tourists’ perspective the destination of their preference, and how to market it.

“I believe that though these had been implemented before, the strategy can be improved so that we could attract more tourists,” she told reporters at the Borneo Native Festival in Kuala Lumpur today.

She added that promoting the Sabah and Sarawak cultures in Peninsular Malaysia would not only open more possibilities for wider economic opportunity for local entrepreneurs, but also to close the gap between the races in the region.

The Mukah MP also reiterated that those who have never visited Sarawak and Sabah may not be able to understand the differences between the states, yet they would be fascinated by the cultural uniqueness of Sarawak and Sabah, which is still very much intact.

The festival happening from May 19 to 21, at Kuala Lumpur’s Central Market, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and head of Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah/Sarawak Peter John Jaban.