Hasidah: Sarawak to address healthcare issues through executive authority empowerment

KUCHING (May 19): The Sarawak government has recommended the Ministry of Health (MoH) reduce healthcare gaps in the state in terms of coverage, accessibility, quality, and safety, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) said the state government has also recommended there be improvements to health status indicators in Sarawak as well as enhancements for health and public utilities in rural health facilities, and upgrades to health service delivery for Sarawakians.

“All these are to be carried out through empowerment to the Sarawak government with executive authority over health to enable the Sarawak government to address those shortcomings of the healthcare system in Sarawak.

“It is the Sarawak government’s hope that the references and recommendations made by the Sarawak government will be taken into consideration by the federal government in order to enhance and upgrade the health services in Sarawak for the benefit and well-being of the people of Sarawak,” she said when replying See Chee How (IND-Batu Lintang) in the august House today.

She explained the Federal Constitution does allow for delegation of executive authority or empowerment to Sarawak, as provided for under Article 80(4) of the Federal Constitution.

She said Article 80(4) of the Federal Constitution reads: “Federal Law may provide that the executive authority of a State shall extend to the administration of any specified provisions of federal law and may for that purpose confer powers and impose duties on any authority of the State.”

Given this, she said the executive authority requested by the Sarawak government may be conferred through the above mention provision, to enable the state government to carry out federal functions over health matters.

Should the federal government not agree to this executive authority empowerment, she said alternatively administrative arrangements particularly over the setting up, maintenance, human resources and equipment of hospitals and clinics, could be implemented or undertaken by the Sarawak government with the provision of necessary funds as provided for under Article 80(5) of the Federal Constitution.

She added that this could be agreed upon by the federal and Sarawak governments.

“This issue will also be brought up to our Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof for further deliberation and we hope that this issue can be resolved so that the Sarawak government can enhance the health services in Sarawak for the benefit of the people,” said Sharifah Hasidah.