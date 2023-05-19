Inmate sent to hospital in prison van – witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): The High Court here on Friday was told that there was no ambulance to bring an inmate, who was allegedly murdered at the cell of the State Prisons Department Headquarters four years ago, to a hospital.

Instead the inmate was brought to a hospital in the department’s vehicle which did not have ambulance equipment.

Medical orderly sergeant Mahat Jolumin, 56, testified before Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that he agreed to a suggestion by counsel PJ Perira that the inmate, Shainal Mukhtar, was sent to emergency room of Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 using the department’s vehicle.

Counsel: No ambulance arrived on October 4, 2019 at the Prisons Department headquarters at about 4.43pm and later Shainal was sent to the emergency room in a prison van?

Witness: Agree, there was no ambulance.

Counsel: Was the said vehicle prepared with any medical equipment the same as an ambulance?

Witness: None.

Counsel: On October 4, 2019 when Shainal was at the prison clinic, you said that you made call(s) to the officer in charge on duty but there were no takers for the call(s) you made but there was one deputy officer in charge by the name of Puan Safiah who told you that the officer in charge was on his rounds at the prison, is it true?

Witness: Correct.

Counsel: You testified earlier that Shainal was brought in a wheelchair by one corporal Nizam and another person, is it a correct procedure to bring in a fainted prisoner in the isolation cell to the prison clinic?

Witness: I’m not sure.

Counsel: How many years have you been attached as a medical orderly at the prison?

Witness: I don’t remember.

Counsel: Do you agree as a medical orderly attached to the department, a wheelchair is not suitable to bring an unconscious prisoner?

Witness: I agree it is not suitable.

Counsel: Do you agree that a wheelchair to bring Shainal from the isolation cell to the prison clinic, who was unconscious, is unsuitable and not appropriate?

Witness: I agree it is not suitable.

Counsel: Do you agree that there is a stretcher at the prison clinic provided by the prison authority?

Witness: I agree.

Counsel: Do you agree that when Shainal was brought in a wheelchair escorted by one corporal Nizam, it is an act of negligence on the part of the prison officer to bring the unconscious prisoner to the said clinic for treatment?

Witness: Agree but it is subject to how Shainal was first brought from the isolation cell to the clinic. If it is already sure how, then we use stretcher.

To another suggestion, Mahat testified he was not sure whether Shainal was a violent inmate or not.

The witness had taken a long time to answer another suggestion. He did not give any answer when the counsel had suggested that Shainal was brought to the prison clinic at 3pm and was only sent to the emergency room after one hour and 43 minutes.

However, during re-cross examination by the prosecution, the witness explained he did not answer the suggestion by the counsel as he was not sure why there was such a long delay.

“Maybe after receiving instruction from a medical assistant to call ambulance because in the prison we are subject to the prison’s rules. When there is a movement of prisoner we must first inform the officer in charge to ask for permission.

“I called the officer in charge. Puan Safiah who picked the call informed me the officer in charge was doing his rounds,” explained the witness.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal at the cell at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer, who were represented by Perira together with Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The trial will continue on May 22.