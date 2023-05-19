KTS seeks to raise RM2 mln from charity car wash for Sabah-Sarawak Chinese schools

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): KTS Group of Companies is working to raise RM2 million from its charity car wash to aid 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

KTS Sabah operations manager Wong Kee Mee said this is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the community and show appreciation to customers for their years of support.

The charity programme is also in conjunction with KTS-STIHL’s 55th partnership anniversary for East Malaysia.

Wong said they would distribute 20,000 car wash coupons priced at RM50 each to 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak for sale to the public.

He said KTS would top up another RM1 million, or ringgit for ringgit, for the number of coupons distributed, making it RM2 million in total.

Wong said this after handing car wash coupons to United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees Sabah chairman Datuk Au Kam Wah at Wisma KTS, Jalan Pantai, here today.

Also present at the event were United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees Sabah deputy chairman Datuk Mary Ling Nga Ming and assistant secretary Eliza Goh, KTS Sabah Regional Group senior manager Paul Hii, Koay Guan Yee, and other KTS managers.

The charity is an effort to assist students from the 23 respective schools in seven areas in Sabah and Sarawak from July to October this year.

The charity car wash will begin at Bintulu Civic Centre on July 8-9, and thereafter to Miri at the Indoor Stadium on July 15-16.

The team will then head on to Kota Kinabalu to run the charity drive at the Kota Kinabalu Foochow Association on Aug 5-6.

The programme will then continue in Sandakan at Yu Yuan Secondary School on Aug 12-13 and at Sabah Chinese High School in Tawau from Aug 19-20.

For Sibu, the charity car wash will take place at the Sibu Town Square Phase 2 from Oct 7-8, while its final station will be at KTS Garden in Kuching on Oct 21-22.

The charity car wash will run from 8am to 4pm at all locations.

It will cover the exterior cleaning of cars and is limited to multipurpose vehicles (MPVs) and saloon cars.

Every purchase of a car wash coupon is entitled to a lucky draw, whereby the names of winners will be announced in October.

Wong urged the public, especially parents of students in Chinese independent schools, to support this charity drive.