Lee: 8,805 subsided airfares from West M’sia to S’wak available May 29-31

KUCHING (May 19): A total of 8,805 flight seats from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak will be available from May 29 until May 31, said state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Following the announcement by the Federal Cabinet yesterday to subsidise the purchase of flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak and Sabah for the coming Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan festivals, more family members will be able to return home.

“We believe it will be a thrilling and joyous Gawai festival this year as more family members from Peninsular Malaysia will be returning home and celebrating the Hari Gawai with their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

According to Lee, with a one-way airfare cap at RM300, excluding taxes and fees, this will reduce the financial burden on the returning passengers, especially students.

He said the Ministry of Transport Malaysia had also collaborated with Batik Air to provide special charter flight services for Johor Bahru-Sibu route (which has been sold out), operating once daily on the same date, subject to demand.

Earlier, he said the Sarawak Ministry of Transport had written and engaged with all the airlines to increase their flight frequency into Sarawak to ensure flight availability and enough seats for the coming Gawai festival and the school holidays from May 26 until June 5.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Transport Sarawak would like to encourage the returning passengers to plan their journey ahead and purchase their flight ticket early to get the subsidised airfare,” he said.

On behalf of the Sarawak government, Lee thanked the federal government, the Ministry of Transport and all the airlines for their cooperation in providing subsidised airfare to the people of Sarawak for this coming Gawai.