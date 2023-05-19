Lingga rep calls for entity to help hardcore poor own homes

KUCHING (May 19): The Sarawak government should establish a body or entity that can be allocated funds to help hardcore poor Sarawakians who are unable to own a house, regardless of whether they have land or not, said Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor.

The Lingga assemblywoman said having such a body is important because many are forced to live in their parents’ or relatives’ houses, with at times five or more families under one roof.

She pointed out that under the federal government’s Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), there is a limited quota for housing every year.

“Furthermore, to get the PPRT house is not easy as one must have a land area of ​​not less than 700 square feet.

“What about the fate of Sarawakians who only own less than 700 square feet of land or have no land at all?

“It is hoped that this proposal can be evaluated and studied in order to help the hardcore poor in Sarawak, who are struggling to own a house,” she said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Dayang Noorazah also suggested the government help single youths own low-cost houses through a housing programme under the management of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

She acknowledged that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s efforts to help Sarawakians to own houses at a low cost through the HDC have received an overwhelming response from the B40 and M40 groups, especially in rural areas.

“This is especially so for the Spektra Permata housing programme, which qualifies applicants who have an income of RM2,500 to RM3,000 and own land with a minimum area of ​​750 to 850 square feet.

However, she said the programme prioritises applicants who are already married.

“Hence, I, representing the voice of the youth or the voice of the people who are single, am asking the GPS government to establish special conditions for applicants who are single to enjoy the facilities provided by the GPS government so that they can own their own house,” she said.