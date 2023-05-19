Location determines premium rate charged for govt land, says Len Talif

KUCHING (May 19): The premium rate charged for the ownership of government land for commercial, industrial, and residential use is subject to its location, said Datu Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the premium charged could be 100 per cent of the market value for land located in prime areas such as Kuching, Batu Kitang, Padawan, Samarahan, Serian, Sibu, Miri, and Bintulu.

“The percentage of the premium rate charged for commercial and industrial use is as follows: urban and suburban land is 51 per cent of the market value; and rural land is 25 per cent of the market value.

“The percentage of the premium rate charged for residential use is as follows: urban land is 40 per cent of the market value; suburban land is 30 per cent of market value; and rural land is 25 per cent of the market value,” he said in a reply to Datuk Hamzah Brahim (GPS-Stakan) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Len Talif said any land withdrawn pursuant to Section 33 of the Sarawak Land Code will revert to Registered Government Land.

As such, he said any party that is interested in applying for the land for development can apply for the purpose of ownership.

“However, consideration for ownership is subject to the government’s plans for the land and whether the applicant meets the conditions and criteria for ownership,” he added.