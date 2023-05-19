Loke: Bidding for ‘FF’ series number plates extended till 10pm tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (May 19): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has extended the bidding period for ‘FF’ series number plates through the JPJeBid system, which was scheduled to end yesterday, to 10pm tonight.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this was after taking cognisance of public complaints about the unstable JPJeBid system due to high traffic.

“To be fair, JPJ has extended the bidding time for 24 hours,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

Loke said at the same time, he would work to strengthen the digital system under JPJ and other agencies under the ministry and had even held a meeting with the ministry’s Digital Advisory Committee (JPD) to get advice on improvements. — Bernama