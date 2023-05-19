Loke orders Transport Ministry secretariat to speed up action after meeting with MACC over misconduct reports

PUTRAJAYA (May 19): Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said he met with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner last Tuesday to exchange notes relating to misconduct reports on agencies under his purview.

He said the meeting was fruitful but declined to disclose the number of cases and ministerial staff under investigation.

“I had a meeting with Azam Baki for an hour on Tuesday and he updated me on which cases were ongoing. I then told the secretariat to help them to speed up the process.

“I won’t say how many cases or who are being investigated but we will take action once based on MACC’s recommendations,” Loke told reporters here after chairing a Cabinet committee meeting to address road congestion woes.

He previously confirmed receiving internal misconduct reports about staff under his ministry, which have been resolved, but also acknowledged there were outstanding cases.

He said most of the outstanding cases involved the Road Transport Department, and that disciplinary action had been taken against those involved. — Malay Mail