Miri court jails man for trespassing into sawmill

MIRI (May 19): A man was fined RM3,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing charges.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Teani Sebli, 33 of Jalan Oya, Balingian on his own guilty plea to the two charges framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM3,000 or maximum six months in prison, or both.

According to the facts of the case, the Teani was found to have trespassed into a sawmill here twice with the intention to steal.

He committed both offences on May 10 at 6.39am and May 11 at 6.45am at a sawmill at Jalan Miri-Bypass.

The court fined Teani RM1,500 in default one months’ jail for each charge.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Teani was unrepresented.