Miri police: Five nabbed for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI (May 19): The police’s Narcotics Investigation Department (NCID) has arrested five individuals, including a foreign woman on suspicion of drug trafficking at Taman Shang here on Thursday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the suspects, aged between 30 and 52, were nabbed at around 11am.

“During a check, the police found three transparent plastic packaging containing crystalline substance suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing 102.25g, which are estimated to be worth RM10,225,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the police also confiscated cash and two vehicles, which brings the total amount seized to RM98,862.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan if convicted.