Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup truck at Jln Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (May 19): A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) pickup truck at Mile 30 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu this morning.

The collision was said to have thrown the victim, who was coming from the Stapang direction, off of his machine and into the guard rail, which was believed to have killed him tragically.

The Civil Defense Force (APM) in a statement said a distress call was received at about 10.15am, and several personnel were mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, the victim was confirmed dead,” the statement added.

The 40-year-old driver of the pickup truck escaped unhurt.

Police are still investigating the accident.