M’sian Productivity Corporation to collaborate with public, private sector in achieving target

KUCHING (May 19): The Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) is looking to collaborate with both the public and private sectors in achieving the national productivity growth target of 3.6 per cent every year.

“Collaboration and support from MPC’s strategic partners is important in playing this role for economic growth,” said MPC board member Jefri Ahmad Tambi.

He said the increase in productivity is based on five core productivity drivers which are contained in the Malaysian Productivity Blueprint (MPB).

Jefri said the productivity drivers are talent, technology, business environment, incentive structure and productive mind at the national, sectorial and enterprise level.

He said this during the ‘Majlis Jalinan Mesra Aidilfitri 2023’ at the MPC Sarawak Region Productivity hall here, yesterday.

Meanwhile MPC Sarawak regional director Dr Mazlina Shafi’i expressed her appreciation to the Sarawak state government for always supporting MPC’s productivity agendas.

She said there are many ongoing collaborative efforts such as MyMUDAH, MyGP and Sarawak Productivity Step-Up.

“All these initiatives can support Sarawak to move forward as a productive and competitive state,” she said.

More than 100 representatives from the state and federal government departments, agencies, local authorities, industry partners, suppliers and media representatives were present.

During the event, MPC also distributed ‘duit raya’ to the orphans from Laila Taib Welfare Complex.

The guests were served with traditional dishes including ketupat, lemang, satay, and other traditional dishes.