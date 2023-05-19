Normah Medical Specialist Centre celebrates International Nurses Day 2023

KUCHING (May 19): Normah Medical Specialist Centre (NMSC) celebrated International Nurses Day 2023 yesterday together with nurses from all over the world.

The theme for this year’s International Council of nurses is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’, is a global campaign to set out what the nurses want for nursing in the future in order to address the global health challenges and improve global health for all.

During the assembly, Director of Nursing, Nadzrah Basri acknowledged the hard work and sacrifices of the nurses in NSMC and reminded all nurses and healthcare staffs that they must learn from the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic and apply them in the future to ensure nurses are protected, respected and valued.

She said ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ emphasised on the importance of nurses in the healthcare system and their role in defining healthcare’s future.

“Nurses play an important role in patient care, encouraging health and wellness, and advocating for their patients’ needs.

“Nurses are increasingly taking on greater responsibility and leadership roles as healthcare system modernised. They are at the cutting edge of healthcare innovation, introducing innovative technologies and therapies to improve patients’ recovery.

“Nurses also play an important role in public health by educating patients and communities about health issues and pushing for regulation that promotes healthy lifestyle. With health reformation, new technologies, and increasing aging population, we must strengthen our health system through practice, education and leadership in accordance with our Nursing Department’s Vision and Mission,” she said.

She added, worldwide today, nursing profession is challenged by the lack of nurses, particularly in certain specialities and regions.

“Nurses frequently work in high-stress conditions, which is the main cause of burnout and other mental health issues.

“To support our nurses and ensure the profession’s future, it is crucial to invest in nursing education and training, provide adequate resources and support for nurses in their workplace, and address the root cause of shortage of nurses, which includes low wages and lack of professional development opportunities,” said Nadzrah.

Meanwhile, in celebrating International Nurses Day 2023, NMSC also launched the Nursing Education corner for Public Health Awareness.

NMSC’s chief executive officer Dato Dr Au Yong was also present during the event and visited the educational booth organized by the nurses.