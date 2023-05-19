Ops Silau: 40 issued inspection notices for having LED, HID headlamps in Sibu

SIBU (May 19): Forty car owners here were issued notices of inspection by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for retrofitting their vehicles with Light Emitting Diode (LED) and High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights.

JPJ Sibu head Mohamad Faizal David Jemat said the notices issued during an Ops Silau operation at Jalan Oya here Tuesday night requires the owners to change the headlamps back to their factory-installed lights.

“The notices of inspection were issued under Section 61(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. After the owners have changed back to the original lights, they must bring their vehicles to the nearest JPJ counter for inspection and verification purposes,” he said.

Mohamad Faizal those who fail to comply within the 10-day given period will be issued with a summons.

He said retrofitting LED and HID headlamps is an offence under Rule 94 of the Motor Vehicle (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 and offenders can be fined up to RM2,000 or jailed for up to six months under Section 119(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We have received many complaints from members of the public about vehicles being retrofitted with such headlamps which affects the visibility of other motorists,” he said.

“Such action not only endangers the safety of the drivers themselves but also other road users.”

Mohamad Faizal said JPJ will periodically carry out similar operations, in addition to daily operations, to raise awareness among vehicle owners not to modify their vehicles in a way that violates the law and endangers the safety of other road users.

He said vehicle owners can refer to the JPJ Automotive Engineering Unit before making modifications to their vehicles to avoid legal action.