Over 1,000 attend Petronas Hari Raya open house in Kuching

KUCHING (May 19): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) held its Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at a hotel here Wednesday with more than 1,000 guests in attendance, including Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During the event, Abang Johari handed out ‘duit raya’ to 40 children from Rumah Kanak-kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Kuching.

He was joined by Petronas deputy vice president and chief executive for Upstream Business Datuk Adif Zulkifli and Enterprise Strategic advisor Nooruddin Abdullah for the ‘duit raya’ presentation.

Among those present at the event were Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.