Over 3,000 from across nation join Sibu’s Tua Pek Kong Temple’s grand procession

SIBU (May 19): More than 3,100 people from 126 organisations took part in Tua Pek Kong Temple’s grand procession here last night.

The 2.2km procession around the town started from the temple at 6.30pm, with notable figures like Councillor Teo Boon Siew, who represented the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in addition to Sibu MP Oscar Ling and temple chairman Soon Choon Hu in attendance.

Crowds could be seen in the vicinity of the temple’s compound as early as 5pm.

Big crowds could also be seen lining up the street to watch one of the town’s crowd-pulling events – thanks to the fine weather.

Many were seen engrossed in taking photos of the procession. The colourful event was last held in 2019 and put off in the subsequent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ling noted this event has become one of the popular tourism events for the riverine town.

“I think this event is unique and full of cultural elements in Sibu. Seldom one would see so many temples coming together for the procession.

“So, I think this is a very special event and furthermore, there are many events organised by Tua Pek Kong Temple such as the Hungry Ghost Festival among others, catching the tourists’ attention.

“I think those events should be listed as our annual tourism events,” he said.