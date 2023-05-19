PM’s wife visits Juma’ani Pavilion

KUCHING (May 19): The prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday paid a visit to the Juma’ani Pavilion at Vista Tunku in Petra Jaya, here.

She was received upon arrival by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang.

During the visit, Dr Wan Azizah was brought to the premium and artisan galleries which focus on exclusive products such as songket-based shirts and also various types of ‘Keringkam’, as well as products from the local entrepreneurial community such as batik shirts, T-shirts, rattan bags and bead necklaces.

The prime minister’s wife had the opportunity to see ‘Keringkam’ making demonstrations by trainees from Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and also visited the Smart Home SARA-X section.