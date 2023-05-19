Pointing fingers won’t solve problems in Sabah – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): Assemblymen and Members of Parliament in Sabah are told to unite instead of pointing fingers on the water and electricity issues in the state.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said they should gather their efforts and resources to solve the issues rather than blame one another.

He questioned fellow assemblymen and MPs on why there was no unity among them in this time of crisis as this sort of situation would not lead to resolving any problems.

“We need to stop pointing fingers. The people require strong and strict leaders who can come up with solutions instead of playing the blame game.

“I do not want to comment on any statements debating about who is to blame regarding the recent water and electricity crisis in the state.

“But I just want to call upon our state leaders to band together and fix the woes that our people are facing,” he said when distributing aid to schools in his parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Ewon then brought up Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim where they had asked for a special allocation to solve the infrastructure problems.

He made the visit as an example to his earlier point, as he had brought fellow PH Sabah assemblymen to Kuala Lumpur to look for solutions instead of pointing fingers.

Ewon, who is also Penampang member of Parliament, stressed that “what Sabah needs at the moment is allocations, and the priority now should never be about arguing who is right or wrong.”

He is confident that when the Prime Minister visits Sabah in the coming weeks, he will announce good news for Sabah, especially involving extra funding to solve the issues.

Meanwhile, Ewon had presented financial aid to 60 primary and secondary schools in his parliamentary constituency through Yayasan Bank Rakyat at SM St Michael here on Friday.

Fifty-two primary schools and eight secondary schools had received the aid, with 31 in the Kadamaian district and 29 in the Penampang parliamentary constituency.

In 2022, a total of 26,604 students had benefited from Yayasan Bank Rakyat’s education aid through a RM2.6 million funding at 87 locations throughout the country.

Also present were newly appointed Yayasan Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Philip Lasimbang and Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.