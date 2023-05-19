Rayong calls on S’wak govt for better road connectivity in Engkilili

KUCHING (May 19): Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa calls on the Sarawak government for better road connectivity in his constituency.

He highlighted that the roads connecting areas from Sg Paya, Nanga Menjau, Emperan, Begantong, Panchor, Nanga Tabau, Entalau, Jalan Berenggang-Gelong-Merutih were previously constructed by logging companies.

However, since there were no more logging activities there, the roads had been left almost unusable especially during the rainy season.

“Aside from that, areas in Ulu Skrang, Engkilili such as Pelo, Pulau, Belawan-Kujoh, Keranggas, Tembawai Tumbang and Sungai Pinang-Pinchoh also need better roads. These roads are important for the people to use to travel to the clinic, to school as well as to cities.

“The same goes for the need to construct roads as soon as possible for areas in Batang Ai Hilir Engkilili which are Pak, Ijok, Tanjong, Tekalong, Basi, Empelam, Stuga, Geligau and Spalau.

“The existing roads are oil palm plantation company roads, and one was constructed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID). These roads are unusable and are in poor condition,” he said in his debate speech at the august House today.

On the Pan Borneo Highway, Rayong requested the state government to widen the road to Engkilili junction as well as the Lubok Antu-Sri Aman/Sarikei junction.

Aside from that, he also requested the government to look into the blocked drains in areas such as Tabut, Kejemut, Tembong, Lipat, Tisak and Lidong which had contributed to flooding.

He appealed to the state government to construct a bridge across Sungai Ulu Skrang from Jalan Murad-Entalau where a school, a clinic and longhouse are situated.

Other issues that he raised during his debate speech include the status of the construction of Engkilili Mini Stadium that was approved in 2018, the status of of a clean water system in Batang Ai Hilir-Empelam to Pak Engkilili, as well as the area from Hilir Skrang to Tabut to Tisak, Lidong and Ulu Skrang.

He also appealed to the government or related agencies to set up a mini bank in Engkilili complete with facilities such as deposit, withdrawal and delivery transactions.