Rep proposes to turn Tg Datu mangrove forest reserve into carbon capture area

KUCHING (May 19): A government backbencher told the august House today that the Tanjong Datu constituency has a large mangrove forest reserve covering 3,582 hectares.

Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu) said this mangrove forest reserve is located near the seaside areas from Sungai Limo until Batang Kayan as gazetted by the state Forest Department.

“Thanks to the Sarawak Forest Department for the proposal and initiative. From this continuity, I would like to promote this area to be a Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) area in line with Sarawak’s vision towards a green economy in the near future,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address.

To help address climate change, Azizul noted that the state had targeted six million hectares of land in Sarawak to be gazetted as Permanent Forest Reserve (PFE).

To date, he said 3.92 million hectares had been gazetted as PFE.

“The establishment of PFE is to ensure in future, Sarawak has a sustainable forest management which includes the natural flora and fauna resources.

“According to the report by Kate Abnett in Reuters dated April 21, 2023, the world could breach a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, fuelled by climate change and the anticipated return of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

“The world’s hottest year record so far was 2016, coinciding with a strong El Nino, although climate change has fuelled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon,” he said.

Azizul pointed out that Tanjong Datu can become a catalyst in climate change and contribute to sustainable development.

He said the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 had mentioned that it is increasingly important for Sarawak to focus on conservation of rainforest biodiversity to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce loss of biodiversity.

On the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA), he extended his appreciation to the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for having included Tanjong Datu under the agency.

“From Tanjong Datu GKCDA mini-lab on Feb 24, 2023, we have proposed 97 projects by sectors; namely infrastructure, utility and telecommunication, agriculture, economic and social amounting to RM2.21 billion.

“The list of these projects has been submitted to the GKCDA committee and presented the necessity of the community and what is needed for my areas,” he said.

Azizul thus urged the state government to approve more funds for the implementation through various agencies and departments for his constituency.