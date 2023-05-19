Rep says funds urgently needed for Opar road projects

KUCHING (May 19): The relevant ministries and agencies have been called on to urgently approve funding to implement two road projects in Opar constituency.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang lamented that the upgrading of the 10km loose gravel and dirt road between Kampung Sedaing to Kampung Kendaie is long been overdue.

He said the estimated RM60 million upgrading work would undoubtedly bring a positive impact to SK Kendaie as well as Kampung Pasir Hilir, Kampung Bukit Batu, and Kampung Kendaie itself.

“I am also reasserting the urgent (need for the) RM36 million upgrading of the Jangkar to Kampung Pasir Tengah road again as nothing has been done since this matter was brought up in this august House before.

“We can only imagine how much hardship these long-delayed projects brought to the people.

“If this persists, they have nobody else to blame but the state GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) ruling government,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Billy said the relevant ministries and agencies must approve allocations for the two roads, inclusive of three bridges and two box culverts, suggesting they be fast-tracked as Projek Rakyat.

He stressed the “bridge too far” at Kampung Selampit, which is among Opar’s hottest political issues, must be addressed urgently.

He said since the budget was approved for the bridge in 2017, construction has not begun much to the annoyance of residents.

“We are talking about industrial revolution 4.0 and yet these people, including school children, are still daily crossing the crocodile-infested river in makeshift boats and later hand-carrying their goods kilometres away to their homes.

“The relevant departments, please speed up the construction of this Selampit bridge in this 2023.

“It is only fair that the Public Works Department and the ministry update us on the status of the long-approved RM27 million Selampit bridge as well as the RM72 million Selampit to Kampung Kendaie road,” he added.