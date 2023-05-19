Roads closures on Sunday for national-level Unity Week launch at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING (May 19): Several roads in the city will be closed to traffic on Sunday to make way for the launch of the national-level Unity Week, which will be held at the Kuching Waterfront.

In a statement, acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the road closures and diversions will take place at Jalan Main Bazaar/Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Wayang/Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Old Court House, Jalan Masjid/Jalan Market, and Jalan Dockyard.

“The period of the road closure and diversions will depend on the judgement of the traffic police, who will be on the ground,” he said.

Merbin said this is to ensure that the road closures or diversions will have minimal impact on members of the public.

He also reminded the public not to park their vehicles indiscriminately as this may cause traffic jams.

The public can park their vehicles at Reservoir Park, Saujana building, UTC carpark, Jalan Urat Mata, Sarawak Plaza, Civic Centre, Tun Jugah building, Medan Pelita, or Plaza Merdeka.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to launch the event.