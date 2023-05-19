Sabah IRB records best collection in 2021, 2022

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): Sabah Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is committed to assist the State Government in increasing tax collection which can eventually be channeled back to the state.

Its director, Datuk Hajam Lajah Alam, said Sabah IRB is also determined to strive as a strategic partner to all relevant parties in Sabah in improving tax compliance through awareness of the importance of national income to the development of the country.

“Industry players, businesses, companies and individuals must always be aware of their responsibility to jointly develop the country through the contribution of income tax.

“As we all know, economic prosperity can be achieved when all parties can carry out their respective responsibilities with proper governance,” he said during Sabah IRD Raya celebration, here on Friday.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajam also said the existence of a healthy partnership system will increase the trust of investors and partners as well as bring many opportunities for future development in the State of Sabah.

“Sabah IRB recorded the best collection performance compared to the other states in Malaysia in two consecutive years for 2021 and 2022.

“I’m sharing this with everyone because this achievement is due to the support given by the State Government and also solid cooperation from the departments in the State of Sabah.

“The policies and approaches by the the chief minister alongside with the state leadership have helped IRB in carrying out our responsibilities more easily,” he said.

Hajam hoped collaboration and understanding between the board and the state government can be continued to achieve better tax collection in Sabah.

During the event, Hajiji handed over duit raya to 34 children of Sabah IRB staff.