Sarawak delaying power supply to Sabah

PENAMPANG (May 19): Sarawak Energy will delay the supply of electricity to Sabah.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said that its counterpart in Sarawak had asked for an extension till May 2024.

“We understand the delay and difficulty of Sarawak Energy to connect to Lawas,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

He added that SESB work progress so far is 70 percent and their task only covered six kilometers while Sarawak’s involved over 300 kilometers in distance.

SESB and Syarikat SESCO Berhad, a subsidiary of Sarawak Energy, on 6 August 2021 signed a Power Exchange Agreement and an Interconnection Agreement.

This marked a historic milestone towards materialising the Borneo Grid and the wider ASEAN Power Grid.

“In the agreement, the total initial electricity export is 30MW for a term. In certain circumstances, the maximum we can import is 300 MW. We will use this flexibility to accommodate the reserve margin, backup.

“In the agreement, we can import immediately to maintain grid stability and stop what’s happening now,” he added.

Presently, SESB has to conduct load shedding to ensure grid stability, causing some areas in Sabah to experience no electricity supply.