Sarawakians urged to cultivate interest in reading

SIBU (May 19): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged Sarawakians to cultivate an interest in reading, either as a hobby or as a study of knowledge, towards making Sarawak a successful and progressive state.

In this regard, he said the campaign ‘Program Jom Baca Untuk 10 Minit’ should be supported by all strata of the society to make reading a culture among the people.

“Reading develops the mind. Those who read a lot have a wide view and are more analytical in their thinking. At children and students level, reading comes with many advantages than those who read less because reading, among others, enhances their writing and thinking skills.

“‘Program Jom Baca Untuk 10 Minit’ is a campaign that should be supported by all strata of the society in inculcating the reading habit in our society. Our state has a goal to become a high income and a developed state by 2030. The reading habit should be the culture of our society of advanced status.

“I urge Sarawakians, in particular, to continue to cultivate an interest in reading, either as a hobby or as a study of knowledge. This is what is demanded if we want to be a successful and progressive state,” said Abang Johari in a pre-recorded video message from the previous ‘Jom Baca’ programme.

The Premier’s pre-recorded video message was shown during ‘Jom Baca Bersama Untuk 10 Minit’ programme at Sarawak State Library, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Sarawak State Library Sibu regional manager Fairul Azli Banchit said through this programme, they hoped to encourage all individuals, from students to adults, to spend 10 minutes each day to read.

He noted although the reading time seemed to be rather short, it is an important step in inculcating the reading habit.

“Ten minutes may appear little in a long period of time, but if practised daily, it will bring about a huge impact in our lives.

“Spending 10 minutes to read each day means we are setting aside time to enrich our minds and stimulate our creative thinking,” said Fairul Azli.

Sibu district education officer Ahli Chikba officiated at the programme.

At the same event, recognitions were also accorded to the Sarawak State Library Sibu’s most active users last year.

In the children category, Giselda Kong was adjudged winner, having read 161 books, while Nur Rahmah Omar won in the adult section (230 books), Nurrini Esmani topped the staff section (98 books) and Fire and Rescue Sungai Merah Station won in the organisation section (561 books).

Head of Community Engagement Services Division of Sarawak State Library Sibu, Fiona Ravia Asing, was among those present.