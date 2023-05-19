Sarawak’s telco woes get closer attention from federal ministry

KUCHING (May 19): The Ministry of Communications and Digital will continue to focus on solving telecommunication infrastructure woes in Sarawak, especially towers that do not have satellite transmitter dishes.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said as this is the main issue faced here, he is committed to solving it.

“Some of the infrastructure problems and issues are that there are towers, but no satellite dishes. This is one of the things we know and are aware of,” he said when met after visiting the Media Room at the state legislative assembly (DUN) building here today.

“For today’s visit with the Sarawak Premier and the Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, we will look into several matters and resolve them immediately.”

He said the purpose of the visit was to examine the internet problems faced by the people of Sarawak.

He was made to understand that in Sarawak, the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) has more than 600 towers but less than half of them were in operation by mobile network operators (MNOs) or telecommunication companies (Telco).

“Half of these towers are located in areas with 4G coverage now, so now we are working to add facilities to areas that do not have 4G coverage.

“So, we are looking into several methods to immediately solve this problem, including calling the MNO or telco and giving instructions,” he said.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) can also give instructions and the matter is currently under investigation by the ministry.

He also said during Parliament sitting last March, the ministry had asked MPs from Sarawak and other states to highlight problems faced by their respective parliamentary constituencies.

As such, his visit to Sarawak was to give immediate solution to the problems faced.