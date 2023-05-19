See hopes S’wak resubmits nomination for Gunung Mulu National Park as Unesco heritage site

KUCHING (May 19): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How hopes Sarawak will re-submit a nomination for Gunung Mulu National Park (GMNP) to be inscribed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage site with the inclusion of its Selection Criterion V.

The inclusion of Criterion V for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage List, said See, was in recognition of the indigenous people living in and around the national park since time immemorial, and who play significant roles in maintaining the integrity of the rainforest ecosystem.

However, at some point during the drafting and submission process, Criterion V was dropped and removed from the final Malaysian submission, he said.

“During the 1990s, Malaysia began the process of seeking inscription of GMNP as a Unesco World Heritage site, with the aid of scientists who had participated in the Royal Geographical Society (RGS) expedition.

According to one of the scientists who participated in this process, of the 10 criteria used to establish ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ of Unesco World Heritage properties, early drafts of the submission document highlighted five criteria.

“These included all 4 natural criteria (Criteria VII, VIII, IX, X) as well as Criterion V for cultural value. Criterion V is as follows: (v) to be an outstanding example of a traditional human settlement, land-use, or sea-use which is representative of a culture (or cultures), or human interaction with the environment especially when it has become vulnerable under the impact of irreversible change.

“Criterion V was included in recognition of the role of the indigenous people living in and around GMNP, but at some point during the drafting and submission process, Criterion V was dropped and removed from the final Malaysian submission,” said See.

“I am hopeful that Sarawak will re-submit a nomination for the GMNP to be inscribed as a world heritage site with an added Selection Criteria (v),” he said in his debate speech at the august House here today.

Having the privilege of working with the elders and members of the many indigenous communities living around the GMNP, he said he had learnt of their traditional knowledge and practice of forest stewardship and sustainable living with the nature.

“I was constantly guided by the local scientists and researchers such as Dr Paul Chai and Jayl Langub, renowned anthropologist Professor Dr Peter Brosius, leaders and members of the RGS Mulu Expedition in 1977 to 1978 including Robin Hanbury-Tenison, Professor Ian Richard Swingland, Nigel Winser and many others.

“We can certainly draw on their knowledge and expertise for the GMNP’s re-nomination to make this World Heritage Site even better.

“With the inscription of Criteria (v) as a Universal Outstanding Value, the legacy impact of GMNP in climate action and preservation of our cultural heritage is phenomenal,” he said.