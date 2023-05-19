SESB should have anticipated overload – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) should have anticipated an overload in electricity demand which had caused power disruptions in several areas here.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said he had visited an SESB control centre recently and found that they have the means to do so.

“I saw that the control centre could monitor the real time energy supply status, which means that they can anticipate if an overload is likely to occur.

“So why would they wait until the maximum energy capacity level is reached, the power trips, and the whole city experiences a blackout?

“They cannot wait until it is at max capacity before doing something as load shedding will automatically occur by then.

“SESB should have carried out a manual load shedding and ensure important places such as the airport are unaffected,” he said during a car exhibition at a shopping mall here on Friday.

Phoong said the constant electricity cuts will give a very bad image to tourists and gives less confidence to Sabah investors.

In this regard, he also urged the relevant parties to expedite the repair of the Tenom Pangin hydroelectric dam.

He said restoring the dam, which was damaged last year, would help alleviate the current electricity woes.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the State Government must take more effective measures to resolve the water and electricity supply problems which are getting more critical by the day.

Kiandee said the problem with the electricity and water supply had affected the life of people in the state.

“In the past this problem only happened in rural areas but lately it had been happening all over the state,” he said.

The Beluran Member of Parliament added the state government should have a good plan to address the problems adding, “the rakyat in Sabah want to see the federal and state governments show more concern about the electricity and water supply disruptions that are plaguing Sabah and finding permanent solutions to address the issues.”

He opined that the current rampant electricity and water supply disruptions are due to the failure of the state government to manage and take the actions that have been identified for a long time.