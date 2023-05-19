Sibu housewives lose RM20,600 to phone scam

SIBU (May 19): Two housewives here suffered a combined loss of RM20,600 to a phone scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said both women, aged 43 and 51, received a call from an individual who introduced himself as a police officer.

“The victims were told they were involved in a money laundering and drugs case and were told to make payment to a given account in order to settle their cases,” he said in a statement.

Feeling scared and worried, Zulkipli said both victims followed the instructions given to them.

On May 16 and 17, the victims made three payment transactions for a total of RM20,600 to the given account.

After making the payment, the victims realised they were duped before lodging the police report on May 17.

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

As a preventive measure, he advised members of the public not to panic or feel anxious when receiving phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be from a government department or financial institution.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre or 997 of the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-28101559 or 03-26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.