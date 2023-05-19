Tiang: Delayed Daro dental clinic project to get rescue contractor

KUCHING (May 19): The federal Ministry of Health (MoH) is currently arranging for a rescue contractor to complete the dental clinic project in Daro.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said the adjustment of the project cost requested by the MoH has been approved by the Ministry of Economy.

“Notice of Termination of Contract by the federal Ministry of Health was issued on Sept 8, 2022 due to the failure of the previous appointed contractor to complete the project within the allocated time,” he said when replying to a question from Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad in the august House today.

To a supplementary question, Tiang said the services that will be provided by the new Daro dental clinic are basic dental treatment including prosthesis, root canal treatment, and surgical treatment.

In addition, he said the new clinic will have a visiting specialist to give specialist services to Daro residents.

“As a short-term measure, a temporary dental clinic equipped with two mobile dental chairs and necessary dental equipment are in operation daily since January 2023.

“The temporary clinic provides services such as dental examination, consultation and basic dental treatment including scaling, filling, and dental extraction for the people of Daro and Matu District,” he said.

Separately, two new Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) projects are being planned in Baleh.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the projects will be implemented through off-grid the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) involving four longhouses and through the RES Last Mile Scheme involving three longhouses.

“These projects are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023,” he said when replying to a question from Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.

Dr Abdul Rahman said two other projects under the RES Last Mile Scheme are being implemented involving 18 longhouses in the constituency.

He said these projects are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.