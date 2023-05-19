Ting: S’wak tourism to involve more local community participation, empowerment

KUCHING (May 19): The tourism sector will involve more local community participation and empowerment, focusing on sustainable tourism and preservation of the natural environment.

One of the efforts is to increase its homestay clusters from 46 (in 2019) to 60 clusters by 2030 under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, said Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts 1 Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He added that there had been progress on this front, with two more clusters registered last year, bringing the total to 48.

“Another initiative is the ongoing development of the proposed geo trails at Kampung Kuop and Bau early this year involving local communities. To date, 440 tour guides, local host guides and homestay operators are trained in sustainable tourism,” he told the august House today.

Similarly, the ministry has been collaborating with UCSI University (Sarawak Campus) Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management and Sarawak Research Society (SRS) in publishing the International Journal in Responsible Tourism Management (JRTM) in Sarawak since 2021.

Currently, there are five publications of JRTM. It serves as a platform for the expertise of tourism and hospitality academics, practitioners, government agencies, and other stakeholders to seek holistic views, robust findings and practical insights that benefit readers and the community concerned, he said when answering a question from Dato Ibrahim Baki (GPS-Satok).

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has been utilising a multi-pronged approach for creating destination awareness and developing initiatives and programmes to generate growth and conservation in the tourism sector, he said.

These include Global SiaSitok Vacations campaign which is available from May 1 to July 16, organising the Pata (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Destination Experience Forum and Mart 2023 (PDFM 2023) from June 21-23 with Pata, Rainforest World Music Festival from June 23-25, and Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta from Oct 27-29.

“To attract more foreigners to our national parks, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has also developed eco-conservation products such as Heart 2 Heart with Orangutan, Sea Turtle Adoption Programme, Adoption of Orangutan, Orangutan Junior Volunteer Programme, Frogging, Urban Forest Night Walk, Hornbill Watch, Orangutan Escapade, Peat Swamp Night Walk, National Park as important birding area and Bako-Buntal Bay East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

“Last year, a total of 687 participants attended these programmes, with frogging and night-walk activities the most popular activities,” he said.