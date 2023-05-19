Tourism agency association warns Malaysians to be wary of haj by proxy offers

KUALA LUMPUR (May 19): The Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (Mata) has advised Malaysians to be wary of haj by proxy (badal haji) packages with fees as low as RM1,500 to RM3,500 per person.

Mata in a statement said Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah had set four haj packages for its residents this year ranging from SAR3,984 (RM4,819.79) to SAR11,841 (RM14,325.08), adding it was not possible for the badal haji packages to be lower than these prices.

“… Malaysians are advised not to be deceived by such costs offered by them,” read the statement.

Mata said the authorities should impose strict action on those offering the services at questionable prices to make profits.

It also proposed that the government regulates badal haji packages offered by businesses according to the legislation issued by the Saudi government. — Bernama