Two more months of load shedding in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 19): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will continue carrying out load shedding exercises until July, this year to stabilise the state’s electricity grid.

Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya urged electricity users to be patient and reminded that load shedding is done to ensure everyone gets electricity supply.

He explained that SESB conducts load shedding to avoid blackout due to unwanted technical issues that would take longer to resolve.

Shahelmey said this to reporters after being briefed by SESB chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar at the SESB Sabah Load Dispatch Centre here on Friday.

Earlier he told reporters that his visit was to learn more about the power disruption incidents that have occurred in the past few days.

“We want to identify and learn about steps taken to address this,” he said.

He said that he learned the main reasons for the load shedding by SESB was due to high electricity demand resulting from the hot weather and increased use of air conditioning, resulting in hike in electricity supply.

“This caused SESB to have to do load shedding to control the stability of the grid in Sabah,” he said.

Shahelmey said that SESB had also deployed the use of 11 mobile generators as a short-term measure, together with an additional 17 units that will be arriving from West Malaysia to add on to the electricity supply (connected to the grid system) which will be distributed to users.

“SESB also has long-term plan to increase electricity supply in Sabah but there is delay in implementation and I ask the relevant parties to view seriously the supply of electricity so that it can be implemented because this is important, not just for users, but it also affects Sabah’s growth if electricity supply cannot be increased in the near future. This will hamper effort to attract investors and develop industry in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yaakob said that they will be able to stabilise the grid system by June, next year, if everything is implemented according to schedule.

He also explained that SESB has no choice but to conduct load shedding until July, this year, and said that their prediction is that by then, their supply reserve margin will increase and they will attain stability.

The load shedding exercise has been conducted since April 12.

He said that this was because power stations that have suffered breakdown and undergoing maintenance would be returning to the grid system.

On the 11 mobile generator sets, Mohd Yaakob said that they were located in Tawau and are connected to the grid system.

“We switch them on during peak hours,” he said.

The sets are capable of generating 4.5 MW.

He also said that they will be restoring 66 MW by mid of next year from the Tenom Pangi (hydro electricity plant), which suffered following flooding and landslides a few months ago.

Hence, he said that they predict that the electricity supply rationing will be continued until July, this year, and they will inform users ahead of time before the exercise is undertaken at their respective area.

He also said that they will try to minimise the load shedding to two hours, and hopes SESB users will be patient until July this year.

Nevertheless, the rationing exercise will not be done in Kota Kinabalu and will be concentrated at places outside of the state capital as it is a commercial and economy area.

“Our rationing exercise is throughout Sabah,” he reminded.

He also asked SESB customers to be efficient energy users and to set 25 Celcius on their air-conditioning units as a lower temperature will use more electricity, he said.

He also said that a megawatt of electricity can generate electricity for 500 houses.

Mohd Yaakob also explained that the power outages on May 16 and 17 were not due to load shedding.

He said that the incident on Tuesday was caused by the high voltage switch explosion in Karambunai, and they are still investigating the incident.

“We are continuing the investigation as to why it blew up but technically, it can happen,” he said.

He also said that the cost to replace the device is RM150,000.

“We have the spareparts. We will install,” he said.

As for the incident on Wednesday, Mohd Yaakob said it was due to damage in the underground cable between Meruntum and the Sipanggil bridge in Putatan.

“Our team is trying to identify the damage point. We have device to find (the damage). When we find (it), we will be able to identify whether its due to negligence, or cable puncture or sabotage. We can’t determine yet, but on surface observation, there has been no excavation,” he said.