KOTA KINABALU (May 19): The body of a woman was found in a bedroom at Jalan Teluk Likas, here yesterday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a call at 4.24pm from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital requesting assistance to open the main door of the house.

The victim, whose identity is still unknown, was found lying on the floor near a bed.

Medical personnel confirmed the victim’s death and the body was later brought to the hospital for a post-mortem.