Abg Jo to test algae sustainable aviation fuel on Langkawi-bound flight

KUCHING (May 20): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today said that Sarawak will test its algae-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on an aircraft, which he will personally board, to Langkawi next Monday.

He said the flight will utilise a small amount of the SAF which was produced as part of the collaborative effort between Sarawak and its Japanese partners.

“Recently, we have a new technology where we collaborated with our Japanese partners to produce SAF from algae. This will be a boon to Sarawak. From this effort, we produced the fuel but the amount is still small. As such, we will develop it in a larger scale for our planes.

“This (coming) Monday, a small amount of our SAF will be tested during a flight heading to Langkawi, and I will board the flight personally. We will be using the Sarawak-made fuel to go to the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition,” he said.

Abang Johari revealed this when speaking at the earthbreaking ceremony of the road upgrading project from Gedong to Kampung Samalatong.

He said that should this test be a success, it will lay the path for other areas in the state to venture into SAF production.

“Perhaps, Gedong can also produce this kind of fuel,” he said.