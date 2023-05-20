Animal feed pellets partially destroyed in Bintawa warehouse fire

KUCHING (May 20): Animal feed pellets stored in a warehouse at Jalan Tenaga, Bintawa here were partially destroyed by a fire at 7.30am Saturday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire was contained and did not cause any damage to the premises.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Padungan fire stations.

“Upon arrival of the firefighters at the scene, thick smoke was seen coming out of the warehouse. They had to use a crowbar to force their entry into the premises,” it said.

The fire was quickly put under control by using four water nozzles and was fully extinguished.

The damages and cause of the fire is still under investigation.