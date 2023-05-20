Carlsberg Smooth Draught returns to KK with another artful affair

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Building on the robust success of last year’s ‘Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak’ campaign celebrations, Carlsberg Smooth Draught returns to Kota Kinabalu with yet another artful affair to recognise and pay homage to the pride of Sabah’s heritage, traditions and natural wonders.

This campaign is aimed at bringing people together in appreciation and celebration of the vibrant art of the stunning Borneo islands with Carlsberg Smooth Draught special-edition cans, designed exclusively for Sabah and Sarawak.

Carlsberg Smooth Draught elevated this year’s launch event even further with a culture-rich affair filled with tattoo art featuring the Orangutan, the majestic Kinabalu mountains and Rafflesia of Sabah, as well as the Longhouse, Hornbill and Sape of Sarawak.

These six icons are proudly displayed on the ‘Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak’ special-edition cans and bottles.

Carlsberg Malaysia marketing director Olga Pulyaeva said the success of their 2022 Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s six special-edition cans had prompted them to come out with a unique design for 2023.

“Last year, Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s six special-edition cans were a big hit, so we stepped up our game to enhance the designs this year.

“Through the uniqueness and authenticity of tattoo art, we celebrate the culture and traditions of the locals, as well as the wonderful offerings of Bornean pride.

“Being here, meeting both the famous Sabahan and Sarawakian tattoo artists in person and celebrating with everyone is truly a memorable experience for us. What better way to reciprocate the love and support from our Sabah and Sarawak consumers and make their drinking moments the best with Carlsberg,” she said at the launch of Carlsberg Smooth Draught Celebrates Sabah Pride with Tattoo Art at J Borneo Cultural Villagein Lok Kawi, here on Friday.

In line with the objective of ‘designed by locals for locals’, Ernesto Kalum and Carlos Benny, the artists behind the Carlsberg Smooth Draught special-edition cans artwork, showcased live demonstrations of their craft while other guests were getting temporarily inked with their favourite icons.

In addition, an iconic bamboo bar that served Carlsberg Smooth Draught infused Tapai Bombs was spotted alongside tasty local delicacies and guests were awed by the colourful native dance performances.

From April until the end of June, beer lovers in Sabah and Sarawak can stand a chance to win cool gadgets including the iPad Air, iPhone and AirPods with any purchase of at least RM200 of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating bars and pubs, 12 big bottles at food courts and coffee shops, or a 24-can carton at supermarkets, hypermarkets and other retail outlets in a single receipt.

Consumers can also redeem limited-edition Sabah and Sarawak t-shirts, while stocks last.