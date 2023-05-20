Communications and Digital Minister wants telcos to address lack of satellite dishes in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 20): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been asked to call all telecommunications companies to address the issue of non-functioning telecommunication towers in Sarawak due to the lack of satellite dishes.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry will issue the instruction to MCMC within the next two weeks to discuss the issue that he termed ‘dish-less towers’.

“I seek the assistance of the MCMC to reach out to all the telcos and find out why there is a delay on their side in assisting the people of Sarawak,” he said during his speech when officiating the JIWA Kita MADANI event here today.

He added that the issue was one of several he received since he embarked on his first visit to the state on Thursday.

“One of the reasons I came here to see the situation myself is to look for a solution. To have quality internet, we need towers with satellite dishes….if you have dishes, insya-Allah, we will have quality internet,” he said.

Fahmi added that he also intended to resolve the issue of dropped calls that often occurred in areas with weak reception.

“For instance, when I entered the building just now, there was only one bar of reception. So we need to find a solution, what needs to be installed in the building so that reception is not disrupted,” he said, stressing that he hoped to bring an end to all these internet problems immediately so that everyone could have quality service. – Bernama